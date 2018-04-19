Huawei P20-series India launch on Apr 24: Things to expect from the devices

After an international unveiling earlier this month, Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the P20-series smartphone in India on April 24. The P20-series includes three phones -- the flagship P20 Pro, mid-ranger P20 and affordable P20 Lite. In India, however, the company is expected to launch only the flagship P20 Pro and its trimmed-down version, the P20 Lite.

The P20-series smartphone would be the second P-series devices -- the first since the P9 -- to officially launch in India. The company has a history of launching affordable Honor-branded smartphones in India, as these offer flagship-inspired features and specifications at lower price tags.

Talking about the P20 Pro, it is the first smartphone to feature the world’s first Leica-branded tri-camera module assisted by the company’s artificial intelligence engine, developed in-house. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, is a trimmed-down version featuring a design theme similar to the premium P20 Pro, but with midrange specifications, a smaller screen and dual rear cameras on the back.

Here are the key features of the P20 Pro and P20 Lite:

P20 Pro

The P20 Pro sports a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture, 20MP monochrome lens with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, optimised by imaging experts at Leica, on the rear. The unique tri-camera enables 3x lossless optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom capabilities.



The phone is powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features a dedicated AI engine known as neural processing unit (NPU). The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a 6.1-inch 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top accommodating a 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The P20 Pro features a 4,000 mAh battery, backed by an AI-powered battery management.

The P20 Pro supports a six-axis optical image stabilisation and 960fps super-slow motion. With ultra-snapshot mode, the device is capable of capturing an image in 0.3 seconds by just double-clicking the down volume button, even when the screen is off.

Powered by the Kirin 970 processor, the P20 Pro relies on in-built neural processing unit to identify more than 500 scenes from 19 categories and optimises camera settings to deliver enhanced shots. In addition, the AI-stabilisation (AIS) feature helps in taking stable long-exposure shots during low-light conditions without a tripod. The P20 Pro selfie camera features AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting, similar to the one found in the Apple iPhone X.

P20 Lite

The P20 Lite has a 16-megapixel primary lens, coupled with a 2MP secondary lens on the back. It is powered by Kirin 659 system-on-chip (SoC), which is the same processor that powers the Honor 9 Lite. The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a smaller 5.84-inch FHD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top accommodating a 16MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone features a 3,000 mAh battery, backed by an AI-powered battery management.