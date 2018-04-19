Huawei P20-series India launch on Apr 24: Things to expect from the devices

-
ALSO READHuawei P20 Pro with tri-cameras, P20 & P20 Lite set to be unveiled today Huawei P20 Pro, P20 with Leica-tuned cameras unveiled; coming soon to India Huawei P20, P20 Pro India launch teased again on Twitter: Know everything Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show Honor 10 teaser shows Huawei P20-inspired design, dual camera: Details here
-
After an international unveiling earlier this month, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is gearing up to launch the Huawei P20-series smartphone in India on April 24. The P20-series includes three phones -- the flagship Huawei P20 Pro, mid-ranger Huawei P20 and affordable Huawei P20 Lite. In India, however, the company is expected to launch only the flagship Huawei P20 Pro and its trimmed-down version, the Huawei P20 Lite.
The Huawei P20-series smartphone would be the second P-series devices -- the first since the Huawei P9 -- to officially launch in India. The company has a history of launching affordable Honor-branded smartphones in India, as these offer flagship-inspired features and specifications at lower price tags.
Talking about the Huawei P20 Pro, it is the first smartphone to feature the world’s first Leica-branded tri-camera module assisted by the company’s artificial intelligence engine, developed in-house. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, is a trimmed-down version featuring a design theme similar to the premium P20 Pro, but with midrange specifications, a smaller screen and dual rear cameras on the back.
Here are the key features of the Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite:
Huawei P20 Pro
The Huawei P20 Pro sports a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture, 20MP monochrome lens with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, optimised by imaging experts at Leica, on the rear. The unique tri-camera enables 3x lossless optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom capabilities.
The phone is powered by Huawei Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features a dedicated AI engine known as neural processing unit (NPU). The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a 6.1-inch 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top accommodating a 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The Huawei P20 Pro features a 4,000 mAh battery, backed by an AI-powered battery management.
The Huawei P20 Pro supports a six-axis optical image stabilisation and 960fps super-slow motion. With ultra-snapshot mode, the device is capable of capturing an image in 0.3 seconds by just double-clicking the down volume button, even when the screen is off.
Powered by the Kirin 970 processor, the Huawei P20 Pro relies on in-built neural processing unit to identify more than 500 scenes from 19 categories and optimises camera settings to deliver enhanced shots. In addition, the Huawei AI-stabilisation (AIS) feature helps in taking stable long-exposure shots during low-light conditions without a tripod. The Huawei P20 Pro selfie camera features AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting, similar to the one found in the Apple iPhone X.
Huawei P20 Lite
The Huawei P20 Lite has a 16-megapixel primary lens, coupled with a 2MP secondary lens on the back. It is powered by Huawei Kirin 659 system-on-chip (SoC), which is the same processor that powers the Honor 9 Lite. The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a smaller 5.84-inch FHD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top accommodating a 16MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone features a 3,000 mAh battery, backed by an AI-powered battery management.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU