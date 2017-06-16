Huawei to more than double its smartphone sales in India

Huawei's smartphone e-brand Honor on Thursday said has emerged as one of its top markets in India, contributing almost 10 per cent of the total sale. With a strong retail presence in more than 206 stores in the state, smartphones have gained popularity among young millennials, the company said in a statement. "In our journey to emerge as one of the preferred smartphone brands in the country, has played an important role. With a strong product pipeline, we are confident of strengthening our position in the southern region", Allen Wang (Director, Product Center, India Consumer Business Group) said.

is aiming to more than double its smartphone sales in India this fiscal year backed by a higher focus on the offline retail channel for its brand of devices, it said.

In the southern region, products are available in 1070 plus retail stores. The company also announced that its next smartphone, 8 Pro will soon launch in India that it said aims to redefine smartphone experience.

In the upcoming 8 Pro, brings together best-in-class hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors, to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images, the statement added.