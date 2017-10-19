I am innocent: Be the judge, jury and executioner?

Offered by Twinaleblood, I Am Innocent is a detective mobile game available on

Though there is no dearth of detective games, what sets this one apart is its likeness to reality. It uses messenger, resembling iMessage, to unfold the story. You, as a protagonist, are contacted by a stranger with a protected number to help bring justice to According to the stranger, is a serial killer who slipped through the hands of the law and you are tasked with making sure he gets punished. Along the way, you rekindle relationships with your ex-girlfriend, best friend and father, while also talking to new characters that help you solve the case. Apart from messages, the game also lets you hack, which are basically mini-games, to further the game’s story.

I Am Innocent has a compelling storyline and though it doesn’t feature any cutscenes or ‘actions’ you can perform, it is still an engrossing tale. There are multiple endings that depend on the choices you make.

However, one aspect prevents the game from being the best. The hacking feature where you play mini-games can be extremely repetitive and boring. Though the difficulty increases with each level, the modus operandi is still the same. I spent a lot of time watching Netflix and fiddling with the mini-games, as they don’t really deserve your attention. The conversations, on the other hand, are very interesting and you might end up missing a thing or two if you don’t pay attention.

The game also supports in-app purchases, which aid you in completing mini-games faster. One would think the game is winnable without making a purchase. But after several frustrating hours, I realised I had to indulge in in-app purchases to move ahead in the game.

Overall, the game is very interesting and presents a compelling story that piques your interest with each twist. But, with repetitive mini-games and in-app purchases, many would give up midway.