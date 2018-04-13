iBall CompBook Premio v2.0: More power, more memory at Rs 21,999

Indian electronics maker iBall has launched another laptop, CompBook Premio v2.0, expanding its portfolio in the country. But this one has more power and memory than its predecessors, CompBook Exemplaire+, CompBook Aer3 and Slide PenBook. Priced at Rs 21,999, this 14-inch device is as fair a deal as they come. The customer base it aims for students and business users and comes with Windows 10 and Intel Pentium Quad Core processor pre-installed.

The processing speed can go up to 2.5 GHz. It has a 4GB RAM and a 32GB in-built storage space. The memory can be expanded to 128 GB. It has ...