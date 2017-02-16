If your mobile ads annoy users, it's your fault. Here's how to get it right

It’s not enough to just stuff a poorly-placed ad into your app and hope for the best. With trends like big data, artificial intelligence, and streamable videos catching on, developers now have a wealth of tools to choose from.

Here are five strategies to maximise revenue through better ad performance.

1) Use creatives that actually work with your app. Your users will appreciate it

If you’re looking beyond banners, look to 15-second long videos, or interactive ads.

Fifty-two percent of mobile game developers say that video game ads provide the highest per-user revenue compared to other forms of in-game advertising, according to Zikai Fang, chief product officer of Mobvista.

2) Don’t hard sell

What advertisers are really fighting for is time of the audiences they aim to target.

But tech-savvy audiences expect a seamless interface. And most think that good user experience and efficient magnetisation are at odds.

3) Don’t write off banners yet: user data can help

Responsive ads used by Google and CNN use automatic banner resizing to standardise advertising campaigns across platforms. This results in visually appealing ads for users and a consistent image for brands.

The in-feed native ad becomes even more potent when coupled with user data. is doing this via collecting data like age, gender, location, and listening preferences.

4) Use custom design for ads





To up your magnetisation game, consider using custom design to improve customer engagement and maintain good user experience.

5) You’re not alone. Ad mediators can help

If you’re taking a DIY approach to magnetisation, look for a variety of ad networks. This will allow you to choose ads with the best effectiveness.