In the right frames: Cameras that up your photography game

Most of us click pictures and videos on our smartphones. If you want to move a step up, get these

Nikon D5600

An upgrade from your smartphone





Panasonic Lumix GH5

Canon EOS 77D

Canon EOS M6

Abhik Sen

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

The D5600 was my companion on a recent trip to old Delhi. Instead of the kit lens, I paired it with the 16-85 mm VR lens (Rs 47,650). Try using this camera in well-lit conditions as low-light shots have a lot of noise. I had paired the D5600 with my wife’s Android phone using SnapBridge, and so, while I shot in 24-megapixel (MP), a 2MP shot was simultaneously uploaded on her phone. On reaching Jama Masjid, I switched to the 70-300 mm VR (Rs 24,950) for tele shots. They did the job all right. The D5600 could be a good step-up from yourPrice: Rs 58,950 (with AF-P 18-55mm VR Kit lens)The GH5 mirrorless camera shows it’s a flagship. The tough weather-proof body, the controls, a truckload of accessories and life-like rendition from the viewfinder — the form factors of a DSLR. The 20MP GH5 is an extremely capable 4K camera and even an amateur like me could capture decent footage. I was impressed by its fast autofocus and the OLED display, which could rival those of any high-end phone. And it’s ability to use high-speed 5GHz Wi-Fi to transfer media from its dual cards. A few trips around Delhi confirmed it to be a capable shooter and I had fun using the autofocus joystick, though I expected better low-light performance.Price: Rs 1.88 lakh (with 12-60 mm lens)The 77D uses the same 24MP sensor as the M6 and thus, focussing on moving objects was fast. I could click quite a few shots of some trucks zipping by at high speed on a highway. With the 18-35mm lens, I was able to click quite a few shots of the scenery and the lake in my neighbourhood park. The LCD panel on top lets one read shooting settings at a glance. Videos shot indoors were pretty good and I also made use of the tap to focus feature on the touchscreen main display. The 77D is a good step up for those who own entry-level DSLRs.Price: Rs 89,995 (with EF-S18-135 IS STM kit lens)On first glance, the compact M6 looks like any other mirrorless camera, but there’s a gamut of controls at your fingertips. It also features a manual mode. Light and easy to hold, I loved the fast focus and touch and shoot capability of the M6. You need to crank up the brightness to read the menus in direct sunlight and there’s no 4K video, but the M6’s “Dual Pixel” 24MP CMOS sensor pulls through to give you DSLR-like output. Videos, too, come out great, and if you’re bought into the Canon ecosystem, the M6 can be used with your existing lenses.Price: Rs 56,995 (with EF-M15-45 IS STM kit lens)