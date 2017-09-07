India needs local tools for cybersecurity

The country requires locally developed and niche workforce to protect its cyberspace according to experts."Creation of indigenous along with building human capacity with relevant capabilities is imperative to secure India's cyberspace," a joint report by and on Securing the Nation's Cyberspace said.While the government should create a robust policy environment and ensure adequate technology support, businesses should not limit its efforts towards cyber resilience merely for compliance, but practice self-regulation, the report noted."It is critical that all economic participants in a country pay attention to cyber security and develop adequate measures to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover processes and capabilities in the face of threats."Businesses today need to urgently and proactively invest in it," Sivarama Krishnan, partner and leader - Cyber Security, India, said.Citizen participation in mitigating cyber risks is also becoming increasingly important, the report noted.Promoting a cyber safe culture within citizens for responsible cyber behaviour will be key to ensuring security of India in cyberspace, it further said.The report stressed on the need for an inclusive approach to create a secure business ecosystem, where the Government, industry sectors, standard bodies and business all have to play their role in creating a secure environment."Apart from the government and enterprises, India's academic institutions also have a key role to play in this fight for cyber security."Academia and industry need to collaborate to generate interest and find innovative solutions to cyber security issues. This collaboration is also needed to ensure India has the trained manpower needed to implement its cyber strategies, according to Krishnan.