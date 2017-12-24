India ranked second in Asia for innovation centres

India is now among the top two destinations for innovation centres in Asia and ranked fourth in newly opened innovation hubs during 2017 in the world. This was revealed by “The discipline of innovation: Making sure your innovation centre actually makes your organisation more innovative”, a report by Capgemini’s Digital Transformation Institute.

The report which surveyed 1,700 employees at 340 organisations across eight countries highlights the prevalence of innovation centres and investigates their value to businesses. India’s rapid progress as an innovation ...