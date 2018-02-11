India will experience internet IPO bonanza in next decade: Cheetah Data Just like China did a few years back, it seems that every segment of India's mobile internet market has opportunities waiting to be claimed. For those who are eyeing the Indian market, the biggest concern is: “How big exactly is the opportunity with India’s internet market?” Cheetah Data, a global mobile big data analytics platform that surveys every change in the Android market, has conducted a research into this topic. Cheetah Data found that India’s 3G/4G user base has reached 400 million in 2017, which means the country’s mobile internet market is in a stage of rapid development. In China, revenues from mobile device users at Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba surpassed those from personal computer (PC) users in 2013, 2015 and 2016, respectively, during which China’s 3G/4G users also broke through the 400 million mark. There is a bigger gap between the average incomes of low-income families in India and China, as compared to the income gap between Indian and Chinese affluent. Therefore, the incomes of Chinese and Indian internet users are not showing the five-fold gap of the two countries’ GDP per capita; there will be a gap of less than two-fold by 2025. Overall, whether India’s internet user base is made up of people with real purchasing power will be affected by the progress of urbanisation, GDP growth and target user incomes.
It is estimated that over time, the size of India’s market will grow steadily and reach one-third to half of China’s by 2025. Cheetah Data also believes that India will experience an internet IPO bonanza in the next decade. Therefore, now is a good time to invest in India’s internet.Organisations are slow to advance in data and analytics Citizens want governments to transform online services to be more like the private sector, according to a global study released by Adobe and WPP’s government and public sector practice. The research found that governments in the countries represented in the survey need to look beyond a presence online, and more on delivering experiences that are personal and relevant to the user, in line with the experiences widely delivered by private organisations. While the need for modernisation of government services is recognised across countries, this study examines citizens’ perspectives on what impacts their interactions with government online. Some of the most popular specific improvements to government services requested were: pre-filled tailored information; instant online communication for help; and being offered additional relevant information. “We know trust in government is generally low, and that positive digital experiences increase citizens’ trust,” said Jace Johnson, vice president, global government relations and public policy at Adobe. To understand what drives a positive experience of online public services, researchers explored five dimensions of experience: citizen journey, mobile, design, relevance and relationship. Researchers found that citizens ranked the more advanced and emotive dimensions, including relevance, relationship and design, as “most important” to their overall satisfaction with online government services. Yet across countries, respondents said their governments are performing better on the more functional components of experience — citizen journey and mobile functionality.
