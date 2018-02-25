Indian brothers look to harness artificial intelligence for greater good

As debate swirls on whether will be a boon or a curse for humanity, two are out to ensure the emerging technologies don't just benefit the richest in society. Romesh and this week launched what is billed as the world's first nonprofit institute dedicated to putting to work improving lives of poor farmers, rural health care workers or teachers in communities with scant resources. " will go where will go; it is difficult to predict where," said of the conflicting views on the emergence of computers more brilliant than their human creators. "Our focus is how many tens of millions of lives can we improve in the next five or 10 years.

Where goes in 100 years, it will go." The entrepreneur brothers, who have a series of lucrative startups to their name, have committed $30 million over 10 years to the Wadhwani institute, established in Mumbai with the Indian government as a partner. Areas targeted at the outset will include health care, education, agriculture and urban infrastructure. The project's founders hope could help nurses in rural areas with diagnoses, advise how to optimize crops, translate text books into various languages as needed or even spot signs students might be on paths to dropping out. " is a game-changing technology," said Sunil Wadhwani, who is based in Pittsburgh as a trustee for Carnegie Mellon University. "A lot of developing countries are getting left behind; US and China are leapfrogging ahead." Students from New York University and the University of Southern California will travel to Mumbai to collaborate, while the brothers also plan to partner with players in Silicon Valley, where is based. The ethical issues raised by -- from its potential to destroy jobs to the power it could exert over people's lives -- will be front of mind, according to institute chief P. Anandan, a former Microsoft Research director. "It has the potential to be used badly, or run away on its own," Anandan said of "At the end of the day, you are going to manage that by being aware of it from the start and applying it where intentions are good." Internet giants have been investing heavily in creating software to help machines think more like people, boosted by super-fast computer processing power and access to mountains of data to analyze. has been put to work in the form of virtual aides, for recognizing people's friends in photos, fighting "fake news," stymying the online spread of violent extremist messages and more. But the rise of brings mighty new challenges too, and the new initiative coincides with the release of a report by scholars warning the has the potential to be exploited for nefarious purposes. "These technologies have many widely beneficial applications," said the study produced by the Future of Humanity Institute, the nonprofit group OpenAI and others. "Less attention has historically been paid to the ways in which can be used maliciously." The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which took part in the study, expressed concern that "increasingly sophisticated will usher in a world that is strange and different from the one we're used to, and there are serious risks if this is used for the wrong ends." High-profile figures who have expressed fears about the potential dangers of include tech visionary and innovator founder and chief executive Musk in 2015 took part in creating the research organization OpenAI, which aims to develop that helps rather than hurts Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, IBM, and Google-owned British firm DeepMind are also members of a nonprofit "Partnership on AI" which seeks to promote the technology's use "to benefit and society." has meanwhile promised an "aggressive" timeline at the brothers' eponymous institute, with testing of potential tools starting by the end of this year.