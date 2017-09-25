InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Review: Some hits, some misses but eventually decent

Founded in 1986, the US-based firm is a global leader in the visual communications space. Its entry in India was a result of a partnership with another global major- Foxconn that has its headquarters in Taiwan and manufactures consumer electronics, including smartphones.



The two firms collaborated to use cutting edge in the making of electronic goods such as mobile phones, tablets, LED TVs and projectors, besides co-working on touchscreen solutions and video communication systems.





InFocus’s Turbo 5 Plus handset falls in the sub-Rs 10,000 category, is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in a package consisting of bare necessities- a handset and a charger.

The fingerprint sensor-enabled phone also has a lock-and-key system for the twin micro SIM slots it offers.



The 5.5-inch display is eye-friendly and does not disappoint viewers’ experience. The handset runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 and offers an internal storage (ROM) of 32 GB with an available space of around 23 GB.



Powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750 octa-core processor and a 3GB RAM, the phone provides its users with a good touchscreen experience but lags as heavy apps are installed- a setback for those who love playing games on their handsets.



The mid-range phone sports a 13+5 MP primary dual camera with autofocus as well as digital zoom, besides having an HD filter that can be used for video recording and pictures. The 5 MP front or ‘selfie’ camera works decent but the quality of images remains a concern.



The android also has the in-built Safebox feature allowing users to store personal data in a separate place and access to files, videos, photos and bank account numbers, pins and passwords saved in it is restricted to users as these are all password-protected.



Final verdict- The phone seems to be a decent buy but with the like of Xiamo Redmi 4 and Moto G (4th generation) handsets priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 8,999 respectively, the glamour seems to wear out. In terms of packaging, the missing earphones are a bit of a pinch, increasing the net cost to at least Rs 1,000 more factoring in the additional purchases of a headset, cover case and a screen guard.