Infocus Vision 3 Pro: A capable budget device with all-round performance

American smartphone brand has launched an upgraded version of its 18:9 aspect ratio screen-based Vision 3. Called the Vision 3 Pro, this budget-centric smartphone boasts a more powerful processor, 64 GB of internal storage, 4 GB of RAM, a dual-camera set-up on the back, and a mammoth 4,000 mAh battery. Priced at Rs 10,999, this Amazon India-exclusive smartphone will go on sale starting 12 noon on April 19.

In terms of design, the smartphone looks identical to its predecessor, but there are minor cosmetic changes like enhanced antenna lines over the metallic back and curved glass on the front that improves the overall appeal of the device. The Vision 3 Pro, however, retains most of the visual elements of the predecessor, such as the modern 5.7-inch HD+ ultra-wide screen on the front and a new dual-camera set-up placed horizontally on the upper left side of the back.

Talking about imaging, the enhanced rear dual-cameras on the back now sports 13-megapixel and 8MP sensors, instead of the 13MP and 5MP that was there in its predecessor. There is a 13MP selfie camera on the front, however, without the selfie flashlight that the competitors offer. The rear camera module is a combination of a regular lens, coupled with wide-angle lens – a combination that LG has been mastering for years. For a budget smartphone, the dual cameras offer satisfactory image output and the videos doesn’t look bad either. Selfie camera is now capable to take satisfactory shot in low-light conditions, which was not the case in its predecessor.

The Vision 3 Pro sticks to the same 4,000 mAh battery of the predecessor. However, the on-battery time numbers look promising and the phone continues to stay up for almost 2 days on a single charge. These numbers are based-on initial testing, which included setting up of the device, installing apps changing wallpapers and testing the performance using benchmark tests.

Now, one thing that do not go well with the device is the outdated Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. While the company uses customised Smile UX, which offers hosts of improvements along with the usual Android Nougat goodies, the previous generation operating system at the base does stand up against the device.

The first impressions of the device suggest that it is an impressive one, with all-round capabilities. Overall, the Vision 3 Pro seems to be one of the best-looking devices in the budget segment that can easily hold up against rival smartphones like the The modern ultra-wide screen, a powerful battery, enhanced dual-cameras and a durable build make the phone a strong contender in its league.