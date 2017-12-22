InFocus Vision 3 review: 'Cheapest smartphone' with a bezel-less display

The bezel-less setup in a smartphone is currently the hot trend in the Indian market with almost every smartphone company coming up with their edge-to-edge display feature. American smartphone manufacturers is the newest company to join this trend. The recently launched Vision 3 comes with a bezel-less display with a price tag of Rs 6,999. Exclusively available on Amazon India, Vision 3 is by far the cheapest smartphone to come with a bezel-less display for the masses.

Apart from the display, the company has also incorporated its own version of FaceID, another gimmicky feature that the likes of Apple and OnePlus have implemented on recent phones. Vision 3 also comes with dual rear cameras and a massive 4,000 mAh battery capable of lasting at least one and a half days of heavy usage.

Business Standard reviewed the Vision 3 to test its features, besides the overall smartphone performance. Here are our observations:

Display:

Vision 3 comes with a 18:9 display. As far as the full-screen gimmick goes, it’s not completely bezel-less. In fact, there’s a fair amount of bezel on top and bottom. It features a 5.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The sheer size of the display makes it a comfortable-to-use device and produces vibrant colours. The maximum brightness level is adequate enough to deal with in broad sunlight. However, we did find an issue with the adaptive brightness which is a bit off — most of the times you will have to manually adjust the brightness levels to suit your eyes.

Design:

Vision 3 Design wise, the Vision 3 smartphone has nothing fancy but with a thin body and large display, the phone does look sleek enough for an otherwise budget smartphone. Wrapped in a plastic uni-body giving a metal finish, the back of the device seems a bit too slippery and attracts a lot of fingerprints. Another disappointing feature is the placement of the speakers at the back of the phone. The single speaker definitely looks dated and a bit clunky. The sound obviously gets a little muted when placed on its back but seems to work at a decent decibel otherwise.

Apart from that, the dual rear cameras with LED flash are comfortably fitted at the top left of the phone along with the fingerprint sensor, which, by the way, works decent enough for a smartphone as inexpensive as this. While the scanner is accurate enough, it is not as fast as its competitors like Vivo, OnePlus etc.

Moreover, the front looks a bit more stylish than its generic back design. With an impressive full-vision display screen, the Vision 3 looks premium and futuristic. Thus, the overall build quality of the handset is fairly impressive considering its low price.

Performance:

The Vision 3 runs on 7.0 Nougat with a custom skin on top, known as Smile UX that looks somewhat similar to MIUI. The device relies on a 1.3GHz MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Apps are quick to load and animations are fluid with minimal lag. However, the software package seems snappy with the amount of bloat on board.

Coming to the battery, the device houses a powerful 4,000 mAh battery that lasted for more than one and a half day of streaming videos, making video calls and primarily playing games. The plus point here is that the company does not compromise with the overall weight of the phone to suffice the weight of the massive battery. The phone is comparatively lightweight and comfortable to hold and use.

To test the battery to its optimum level, we went full on board with high-end gaming. We realised that when it comes to gaming, the Vision 3 fairly handled Asphalt 8, SNIPER 3.0, though the phone started heating up in just ten minutes of gameplay and frozen frames.

Camera:

Vision 3 comes packed with dual camera setup — 13MP + 5MP, but the performance seems to be off the mark. Images have accurate colours but there is noise in low light. There was also a noticeable shutter lag in low-lighting captures.

There are a bunch of camera features bundled with the camera, such as picture-in-picture mode, HDR, multi (collage), finger capture and time-lapse, among others. Its other features are beauty mode and watermark. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for those enthusiasts.

However, on a positive note, this device is the most affordable phones in the market to offer functionality. It lets you take wide-angle shots as well as those with DSLR-like bokeh effect.

Verdict:

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Vision 3 is an impressive phone and one that fits the current trends in the market, If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone with the demands of a larger display, dual camera setup and a powerful 4,000 battery, the Vision 3 could make it to the top of your list. The only drawback is the camera, which at such an inexpensive price tag should not be a huge concern for the budget-friendly user. All in all, the device is impressive and sports a great value for money.