InFocus Vision 3 smartphone launched in India for Rs 6,999

American manufacturer on Tuesday launched its new handset, Vision 3, for the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 6,999. The will go on sale from 12 am on Wednesday, exclusively on

The Vision 3 claims to offer distinct and clear HD+ full vision display. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, expandable to up to 64 GB (through micro SD). The is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The company says it will add the face recognition feature to the device sometime next year.

“In the coming months, we will continue to strengthen our portfolio and focus on launching exciting new products for our consumers. The aim is to provide a superior end-to-end experience. We have also expanded our service touch points to 400 to help solve customer queries,” said Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp & Mobile.



Vision 3



In terms of specifications, this dual-camera is equipped with a 5.7-inch full vision screen and 18:9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 720*1440 (HD+) display, as well as a massive 4000mAh battery. It offers an 82.4 per cent screen ratio. The is made out of metal and has 2.5D curved edges.

The Vision 3, with a 'Dualfie' front-facing camera, is exclusively developed for the Indian consumer keeping in mind their love for photography. The 13MP rear camera can capture 120-degree wide-angle shots, and the 8MP front camera has beauty features allowing up to 7 levels of beauty modifications. The front camera also has the background blur option to give definition to subjects. The also has a 1-key split screen to work on two apps simultaneously.