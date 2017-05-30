Innovation won't overcome stagnation

Most new technologies have significant benefits but don’t radically reshape the modes of doing things. Photo: iSTOCK

Innovation, everybody hopes, will rescue the world from economic stagnation. I’m not so sure.

The extent to which an innovation is significant depends on the degree to which it alters existing activity or the performance of a function. It must create related and ancillary activities that in turn lead to employment, wealth and other discoveries in a virtuous cycle. It must have longevity, being capable of exploitation over long periods. These characteristics are why the Second Industrial Revolution (electricity, internal-combustion engines, modern communications, entertainment, hydro-carbons and so on) succeeded in lifting productivity and living standards.

Today’s innovations are unlikely to be nearly as powerful.

Most new technologies have significant benefits but don’t radically reshape the modes of doing things. A driverless or electric automobile is just a new type of car. It isn’t the quantum leap that motorised transport was over its animal-powered predecessors. Email improves the speed of communication but it isn’t as radical as the advent of telephony. Platforms such as EBay Inc, Technologies Inc and Airbnb Inc are merely new marketplaces matching buyers and sellers. Big data is just a more sophisticated way to handle information and statistical analysis.

Moreover, many of today’s tech companies focus on consumption, improving the marketing and distribution of existing goods and services. Many centre on entertainment and communication, with tangential impact on productivity. Most emphasise enhancing speed, capability, power and efficiency, rather than changing the work itself. Word processing software didn’t eliminate the need to type out documents but eliminated secretaries and typing pools, leaving individuals to do the task themselves.