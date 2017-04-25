Instagram went down for one hour on Monday, reason yet to be known

If you failed to log into your Instagram
account on Monday, you were not alone as many users globally complained similarly for which the company is yet to give a reason.
Instagram
was down
for many users around the world on both the web and mobile app
for an hour, The Verge
reported.
When users logged into Instagram, it brought up either a server error or became too sluggish.
"Instagram
has confirmed the outage but has not clarified what caused the downtime," the report noted.
"We know some Instagrammers are experiencing issues with the app.
We're working on a fix!" Instagram
posted on Twitter.
Instagram
was later restored across web and mobile.
