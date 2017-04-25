TRENDING ON BS
Instagram went down for one hour on Monday, reason yet to be known

IANS  |  New York 

If you failed to log into your Instagram account on Monday, you were not alone as many users globally complained similarly for which the company is yet to give a reason.

Instagram was down for many users around the world on both the web and mobile app for an hour, The Verge reported.

When users logged into Instagram, it brought up either a server error or became too sluggish.

"Instagram has confirmed the outage but has not clarified what caused the downtime," the report noted.

"We know some Instagrammers are experiencing issues with the app. We're working on a fix!" Instagram posted on Twitter.

Instagram was later restored across web and mobile.

