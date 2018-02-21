Internet now has 332.4 mn domain names after Q4 registers 1.7 mn URLs

Global leader in names and security on Wednesday announced that the fourth quarter of 2017 saw approximately 1.7 million name registrations.

With this, the total number of name registrations reached approximately 332.4 million across all (TLDs).

New ".com" and ".net" name registrations totaled 9 million during 2017 compared to 8.8 million in 2016, the company said in a statement.

The ".com" and ".net" TLDs had a combined total of approximately 146.4 million name registrations in the name base -- registered but not configured -- at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

This represents a 2.9 per cent increase year over year.

As of December 31, 2017, the ".com" name base totalled 131.9 million name registrations, while the ".net" name base totaled 14.5 million name registrations, the company said.