Intex launches Aqua Lions 2 smartphone with Android Nougat 7.0 at Rs 4,599

Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Friday launched its budget smartphone 'Aqua Lions 2' at Rs 4,599, that features a 5-inch FWVGA display.
The 4G-VoLte smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which is expandable up to 64GB.
"With 'Aqua Lions 2', we have added a valuable product to our portfolio that sports a sleek and stylish design," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, in a statement.
Powered by 32-bit Quad-core processor, the device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a 2400mAh battery.
The smartphone sports 5MP selfie camera and 5MP rear camera with flash and comes preloaded with apps like Xender, QR Code scanner, Gaana and Prime Videos.
