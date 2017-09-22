Intex launches Aqua Lions 2 smartphone with Android Nougat 7.0 at Rs 4,599

Domestic maker Technologies on Friday launched its budget 'Aqua Lions 2' at Rs 4,599, that a 5-inch FWVGA display.

The 4G-VoLte comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB which is expandable up to 64GB.

"With 'Aqua Lions 2', we have added a valuable product to our portfolio that sports a sleek and stylish design," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Technologies, in a statement.

Powered by 32-bit Quad-core processor, the device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a 2400mAh

The sports 5MP selfie and 5MP rear with and comes preloaded with apps like Xender, QR Code scanner, and Prime Videos.