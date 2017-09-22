JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Now, relive your memories by printing old photos via Kodak Facebook chatbot
Business Standard

Intex launches Aqua Lions 2 smartphone with Android Nougat 7.0 at Rs 4,599

The 4G-VoLte smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which is expandable up to 64GB

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Intex Aqua Lions 2 (Photo: Twitter)
Intex Aqua Lions 2 (Photo: Twitter)

Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Friday launched its budget smartphone 'Aqua Lions 2' at Rs 4,599, that features a 5-inch FWVGA display.

The 4G-VoLte smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which is expandable up to 64GB.

"With 'Aqua Lions 2', we have added a valuable product to our portfolio that sports a sleek and stylish design," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Powered by 32-bit Quad-core processor, the device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a 2400mAh battery.

The smartphone sports 5MP selfie camera and 5MP rear camera with flash and comes preloaded with apps like Xender, QR Code scanner, Gaana and Prime Videos.

 
First Published: Fri, September 22 2017. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements