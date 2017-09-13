Intex launches VR-enabled smartphone Aqua 5.5 VR+ at Rs 5,799

-
Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Wednesday launched its virtual reality (VR)-enabled smartphone "Aqua 5.5 VR+" which comes with VR headset and 3D content.
Available on e-commerce site Flipkart for Rs 5,799, the 4G-Volte enabled "Aqua 5.5 VR+" features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS.
Powered by 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatek processor, the smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which is expandable up to 64GB.
"With 'Aqua 5.5 VR+', we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high-end features," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, in a statement.
Equipped with 2800mAh battery, the phone sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.
"Aqua 5.5 VR+" also includes value-added features and apps such as QR Code scanner, Xender, Gaana and Vistoso.
