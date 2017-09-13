Intex launches VR-enabled smartphone Aqua 5.5 VR+ at Rs 5,799

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aqua 5.5 VR comes with 4G voLTE, 5MP camera, and an amazing battery life. Twitter - @IntexBrand (Twitter)
Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Wednesday launched its virtual reality (VR)-enabled smartphone "Aqua 5.5 VR+" which comes with VR headset and 3D content.

Available on e-commerce site Flipkart for Rs 5,799, the 4G-Volte enabled "Aqua 5.5 VR+" features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

Powered by 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatek processor, the smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which is expandable up to 64GB.

"With 'Aqua 5.5 VR+', we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high-end features," said Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Equipped with 2800mAh battery, the phone sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.

"Aqua 5.5 VR+" also includes value-added features and apps such as QR Code scanner, Xender, Gaana and Vistoso.

 
First Published: Wed, September 13 2017. 14:41 IST

