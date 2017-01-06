TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

OnePlus opens its first one-stop destination store in India
Business Standard

IRCTC to launch new app for faster booking of tickets

It will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IRCTC to launch new App for faster booking of tickets

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app which will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

The new ticketing app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

Travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.

IRCTC Rail Connect will retain the passenger details for the recently-booked tickets, so that they don't have to enter their details again and again.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

IRCTC to launch new app for faster booking of tickets

It will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week

It will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app which will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

The new ticketing app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

Travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.

IRCTC Rail Connect will retain the passenger details for the recently-booked tickets, so that they don't have to enter their details again and again.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

IRCTC to launch new app for faster booking of tickets

It will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app which will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

The new ticketing app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

Travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.

IRCTC Rail Connect will retain the passenger details for the recently-booked tickets, so that they don't have to enter their details again and again.

image
Business Standard
177 22