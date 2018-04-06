Is there a way to record and save Skype video calls with family members?

Is there a way to record and save video calls with family members on my computer?

For most versions of its software, Microsoft recommends using a third-party program to record your audio and video calls. The company’s site hosts a list of recording programs that work with for Windows, Mac and Linux systems but notes, “Third-party applications have not been checked, verified, certified or otherwise approved or endorsed by ” (Also, saving conversations with consenting members of your family is one thing, but keep in mind that laws about recording other people vary by state.)

More than a dozen programs are listed, with a link to each one available. Apple’s built-in QuickTime Player software for the Mac can also record screen video. When trying to decide which app to use, check out the program’s list of features and reviews — and make sure the software that interests you records video as well as audio. Depending on your Windows settings, you may get a warning about installing software from outside the Windows App Store, so make sure the program you choose is from a

trusted source.

You may be asked to configure the recorder program’s settings when you first open it; this typically involves choosing a video format, file-storage location and other preferences. Once you have installed a recording program, start your call and then click the record button on the recording app. After you complete the call, click the Stop button on the recorder and save the captured video file for later playback.

Microsoft’s paid for Business software within its Office 365 suite includes tools for recording and playing back audio and video meetings.