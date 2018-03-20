itel S42 review: Budget smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio screen, 3GB RAM

Budget smartphone manufacturer itel’s latest smartphone, the S42, a successor to the S41, is an 18:9 screen device that aims to take on Xiaomi’s recently launched The selfie-centric smartphone, priced at Rs 8,499, comes with a set of accessories, such as a pair of headphones, screen protector and a phone protector case. Business Standard reviewed the S42 to test its overall performance and capabilities. Here are the observations: Design: The S42 has a look and feel that puts it in line with other budget smartphones. On the back, the metallic build with curved edges lends it strong endurance and a plush look. The front is dominated by a 2.5D curved glass with a 5.65-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen placed beneath it. Like other ultra-wide screen devices, the bezels are minimal and, therefore, the phone uses software-based navigation keys. At the bottom, there is a micro USB charging port surrounded by six-holes grille on each side – one with a speaker mounted underneath and the other with a microphone. Although the design is satisfactory, the holes are prone to accumulating dust. Display: The S42 has a 5.65-inch HD+ display with 720x1440p resolution, covered under a 2.5D curved glass on top. For an IPS unit, the screen is bright and works satisfactorily both indoors and outdoors. It produces satisfactory colours and has ample contrast. The 2.5D curved glass on top makes it easier to use than conventional flat glass. Camera: The S42 boasts 13-megapixel camera on back and front. There is a dual-LED flash to assist the camera, one each on the front and the back. As for selfies, the S42 features a wide-angle selfie mode, which works like a panorama shot to take an extended selfie. Both the cameras deliver good shots in well-lit conditions. However, they falter in low light, as the images come out grainy and miss details.

Software and Performance:

The S42 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip, coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage – expandable to up to 128GB using microSD card. It boots Google Android Oreo 8.0 operating system out-of-the-box.

The performance is satisfactory and the phone manages day-to-day tasks without any lag. However, with 16GB internal storage – 10GB approx available – the phone requires regular clean-up, especially if you take a lot of pictures.

Battery:

The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, which works for a minimum of 12 hours without charging. Under normal conditions, the phone’s battery performs even better and manages to go on for a day, and a little more.

Verdict:

The S42 is more equal than its equals. It packs the punch for its price tag. And, it comes with a 100-day replacement guarantee and a 12-month warranty. has done well to improvise on its S41 which had a lesser resolution (720x1280), weaker battery (2700 mAh) and 8 MP cameras, but carried a price tag that is similar. So, it is definitely a thumbs-up to the maker for pushing the boundary and yet keeping the price low.