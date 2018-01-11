iVooMi i1 Review: Go for Infinity Edge display, 13 MP camera for Rs 5,999

The battle of budget smartphones just got a little hotter with the launch of the iVooMi i1, the latest kid on the block. Chinese smartphone manufacturer iVooMi is eyeing the price-conscious India market with its latest product that boasts a giant screen, Infinity Edge display, 13-megapixel dual-camera set-up and long-lasting battery life - all of that for Rs 5,999. Business Standard reviews the device to check it against its claims on different parameters. Here are our observations: Display The sports a 5.45-inch HD IPS Infinity Edge display and a screen resolution of 1440x720 pixels, besides an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Thinner bezels at the top and bottom give it a smart and sporty look. Design With sharp and thinner bezels at the top and bottom, this smartphone does not look like any other entry-level mobile in this budget. A fingerprint scanner just below the rear camera gives it an extra security layer. Unlocking the phone is convenient and smooth. Weighing 165 g, the smartphone is slightly on the heavier side and comes with a non-removable battery. Camera A dual-rear-camera set-up is the biggest surprise in the The 13MP + 2MP camera set-up seems perfect for bright photographs on a sunny day. You can set the exposure, ISO and white balance. Autofocus, flash, beauty mode, anti-shaking options are some of the other features of the camera set-up. The 8MP selfie camera has an impressive beutification mode. All of these put together, this smartphone is worth the deal on the camera front.

Processor and storage

Powered by quad-core, MTK 6737v Processor, the phone works smoothly. The iVooMi i1s is equipped with a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM which gives you enough space for your high-definition gaming applications. The external memory is expandable to up to 128 GB.

Battery

When it comes to battery, this phone is worth your money. The 3000mAh non-removable battery is enough to last a whole day. However, the downside is that it does not give any fast-charging option.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 5,999, the iVoomi i1, with 2GB RAM and 13MP dual camera, looks set to take on the latest smartphones in the market and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi 5A.