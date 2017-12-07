Sachin Tendulkar launches gaming platform featuring him

JetSynthesys, a Pune-based gaming firm backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, has built a mobile game on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, hoping to tap millions of cricket fans of the former Indian captain and the game across the country.

JetSynthesys, which manages the digital properties for Tendulkar, has seen nearly a million users pre-register to download the game ahead of the launch on Thursday, where the star batsman was present, and hopes to see over five million users downloading and playing on their smartphones.

Over two days, the firm has captured Tendulkar playing his natural game in its studios and recreated them on the mobile game — that operates on a freemium model. It has in-app purchases for users who are keen to go to higher levels.

"There is a revenue share with Tendulkar's agency," said Rajan Navani, Managing Director and Vice Chairman for The firm, which did not disclose financials, however said that they have over 30 million users globally and plans to reach over 100 million in the next few years.

"Monetisation is a challenge now. The aim is to get $6-7 revenue per user. Once we reach scale, it is possible," Navani said.

The firm has invested in a platform that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to improvise the game for users who can play on low end smartphones.

"I wanted to ensure that everyone got a chance to play this game, no matter what phone they had, hence our team has really worked hard to bring this game to every mobile device. I really hope the game helps cricket enthusiasts to become champions in the digital games arena with their talent and my experience,” said Tendulkar in a statement.

Gopalakrishnan, who is an investor and non-executive chairman at has shared insights with the game developers for the mobile game so that it has visuals as effective as in console game.

“Our global game development team at has leveraged state of the art to create an engaging experience for gamers around the world, in a sport that is a religion in India, brought to life with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar,” Gopalakrishnan said.