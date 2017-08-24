JioPhone pre-booking starts; here's how to do it online by paying Rs 500

Pre-registrations for Reliance Jio Infocomm’s much-anticipated 4G-enabled feature phone, JioPhone, started at 5:30 pm on Thursday. You can register online by paying Rs 500 a unit. The sale of this handset, with VoLTE-support and smartphone-like capabilities, is to begin in September.

First unveiled at Reliance Industries’ annual general meet on July 21, the is the first feature phone that will have 4G LTE and VoLTE support, multimedia playback capabilities, app support, and voice assistance. It also supports TV cable to connect the device with a television and render multimedia content on a bigger screen.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can pre-register the online:

Step 1: Go to Reliance Jio official website, https://www.jio.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘book now’ button on the banner that reads ‘Pre-booking started’

Step 3: Enter your mobile number (not necessarily a Jio number; you can enter any number for future communications)

Step 4: Enter pincode and click on (+) button to add the number of units you wish to register for

Step 5: Confirm the details and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Click on the ‘pay’ button, which will redirect you to a payment gateway

Step 7: Make the payment using your debit or credit card, Paytm, Jio Money, or net banking

Step 8: After successful completion, you will receive an email confirming that a unit has been booked for you



