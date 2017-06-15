Just 1 mn Google Pixel devices sold in 8 months; 70 mn iPhones sold in Q4

Google's flagship Android device has now sold over 1 million units, media reported, saying the figure was reached based on downloads of an application exclusive to the device.

While this is a milestone in the eight-month history of Pixel seen as Google's answer to the iPhone, the number is overshadowed by its competition.

In comparison, sold over 70 million iPhones (which included 7) in the last quarter of 2016 while is estimated to have sold 5 million units of in the first month of its release.

According to Arstechnica, doesn't release sales data but the installs of the device-exclusive "Pixel Launcher" app has just passed the 1 million mark.

The data includes pre-installed apps on new Pixel and doesn't count installs on third-party devices and so can accurately estimate the number of Pixel sold, the report said.

Launched last year, Pixel is the first that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator.

The 5-inch is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

The device also has Pixel Imprint -- a fingerprint scanner on the back of the for quick access to all apps, texts and e-mails.