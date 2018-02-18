Karbonn Titanium Frames S7: Big screen budget phone with premium outlook

The from the stable of home-grown smartphone manufacturer Mobiles is a budget device priced at Rs 6,999. The phone comes with a host of accessories, which includes a wall charger, earphones, protective cover and a screen guard. Not just the accessories, the phone is also loaded with features and specifications that make it a complete package at its price tag. In terms of specifications, the Frames S7 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD screen, 1.45 GHz quad core processor, fingerprint sensor, 32GB storage and 3GB RAM and 13 megapixel primary and selfie camera assisted with LED flash. Business Standard reviewed the to test its overall capabilities. Here are the observations: Design and display: The phone boasts a metallic body with curved edges, which looks plush. The lightweight design makes it comfortable to use and the big 5.5-inch screen adds to the overall design aesthetics. For a in sub Rs 8,000 segment, the phone offers fullHD resolution screen, which is better than the HD screen that its contemporaries offer. Camera: The sports 13 MP camera, both on the front and back with a LED flash. The front camera also comes with beauty mode to make certain selfie adjustments for better output. The camera boasts portrait mode, which works just satisfactory and is nowhere close to what other portrait mode-enabled smartphones offer. The camera output is decent and justifies the 13 MP claim. However, the colour reproduction could have better.

Hardware: The phone is powered by a 1.45 GHz quad core processor with a 3GB RAM. The internal storage is 32 GB, which can be expanded up to 64 GB using a microSD card. The processor is sufficient for normal day-to-day tasks. However, it slugs and feels underpowered while performing processor intensive tasks. During our usage, we notice lags while multi-tasking.

Power: Much like its contemporaries, the phone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery and a 5V charger. The battery is casual for normal performance and may require one charge a day. However, with heavy apps, it may require more turns.

Other features: The phone comes with USB OTG, which is a welcome feature at this price tag. The loudspeaker is good for music playback as well as for voice calling.

Verdict: At Rs 6,999, the competes with Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Nokia 2. Though a budget smartphone, it has a premium outlook and offers much more than just the specifications.