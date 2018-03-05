Ladies, feeling unsafe? Here are four gadgets and apps that empower women

Technology, in different forms, impacts human lives every day. Whether it is the in our hands, television, cars we drive or the cabs we travel in, everything is being supported by innovative that is constantly evolving to suit human needs and make our lives easier. Amid concerns over women safety and some of the Indian cities like Delhi often being labelled as unsafe for women, it is imperative that we look at the few technologies that are proving a blessing for women. From traveling safe and independently, to being connected to loved ones on a solo trip, there gadgets and platforms are a boon for ladies in an environment where the safety of a woman is a constant debate. Here are a few tech platforms that are encouraging woman and helping to bring about a change:

1. Uber

For the woman who is traveling around the city for either getting household work done, meeting friends or for an important meeting, is the most convenient and affordable It empowers women to travel from point A to point B independently at the tap of a button, at any hour.

Moreover, with the detailed driver partner profile, which also includes their achievements (number of trips taken, ratings, badges) and rider compliments, a woman can feel completely at ease, and comfortable while traveling with the said driver partner.

2. HIMMAT

For the women who want to travel fearlessly across the city, has launched the perfect travel partner - HIMMAT. A women safety mobile application launched in 2015, HIMMAT empowers women to prioritise their security and well-being.

The app is an 'emergency safety app' with special features for scanning the QR code of the drivers of taxis and e-rickshaws.

This can be used by women commuters at the Delhi Airport and five metros: Vishwa Vidyalaya, Malviya Nagar, Nehru Place, Saket and Anand Vihar. The app is available for phones and can be downloaded from the website.

3. KAYAK

As a woman, deciding to take a trip on your own can be daunting. From the moment you first open your mouth and reveal your intentions to your loved ones, to the moment your feet touch the destination, it's very easy and very common to be plagued by fears and insecurities.

If you're in this boat, don't worry. KAYAK, the travel meta-search engine helps you plan your trip end-to-end with flights, hotels and The platform allows you to set price alerts for your preferred destination and the trips feature lets you see all your reservation details with real-time flight status and gate change alerts; all for free.

4. Coach

Often health and fitness is compromised when one does not find the time to hit the gym. Which is why a Fitbit, leading global wearables brand, can be a woman's best buddy.

has introduced a new premium guidance and coaching paid offering, designed to analyse one's data and activity level to deliver a custom curriculum of workouts, programs, content and other tools tailored to one's specific goals. The Coach combines its popular dynamic video workouts with new Audio Coaching sessions, expert-designed to help one increase endurance, speed and form, on-demand exercises and recommended workouts.

They also introduced the Guided Health Programs, which provide a step-by-step guidance, personalised insights, and rewards to influence positive behavior change and health outcomes.