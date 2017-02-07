Lava launches India's first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone

Lava International
Limited on Tuesday launched its first 4G
enabled feature phone
– Lava 4G
Connect M1. Priced at Rs 3,333, the phone is touted as the most affordable and pocket-friendly 4G-enabled phone with VoLTE
support in India.
The Lava 4G
Connect M1 comes pre-loaded with basic social networking, music streaming and digital payment apps. The device is powered by 1.2 GHz Quad core processor with 512 MB RAM. Powering the show is 1750 mAh battery that the company claims to offer exceptional battery backup.
“At Lava, we strive to think ahead of the curve w.r.t product innovation and the launch of Lava 4G
Connect M1 is a step forward in this direction. The launch of this smart feature phone, we believe, will create possibilities for users as they will now be able to consume digital content and even do digital transactions. Furthermore, a sizeable segment of feature phone
users in India who use their phone to only make calls will now be able to access the internet; to their advantage; and that too at affordable price.”, said Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International
at the launch event.
Key features of Lava 4G Connect M1
-
4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
-
Facebook Lite preloaded
-
1.2 GHz Quad core Processor
-
2.4-inch screen
-
1750 mAh battery
-
VGA Camera
-
4GB ROM expandable up to 32GB
-
512 MB RAM
-
Wireless FM
-
Bluetooth connectivity
-
Box speaker with K class amplified
Apart from 4G, Lava 4G
Connect M1 supports 2G voice calling and EDGE connectivity. The device will be available across retail stores and multi-brand outlets in a few weeks.
