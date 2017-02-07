Lava launches India's first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone

Limited on Tuesday launched its first enabled – Lava Connect M1. Priced at Rs 3,333, the phone is touted as the most affordable and pocket-friendly 4G-enabled phone with support in India.

The Connect M1 comes pre-loaded with basic social networking, music streaming and digital payment apps. The device is powered by 1.2 GHz Quad core processor with 512 MB RAM. Powering the show is 1750 mAh battery that the company claims to offer exceptional battery backup.

“At Lava, we strive to think ahead of the curve w.r.t product innovation and the launch of Connect M1 is a step forward in this direction. The launch of this smart feature phone, we believe, will create possibilities for users as they will now be able to consume digital content and even do digital transactions. Furthermore, a sizeable segment of users in India who use their phone to only make calls will now be able to access the internet; to their advantage; and that too at affordable price.”, said Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, at the launch event.

Key features of Lava Connect M1

with (Voice over LTE)

Lite preloaded

1.2 GHz Quad core Processor

2.4-inch screen

1750 mAh battery

VGA Camera

4GB ROM expandable up to 32GB

512 MB RAM

Wireless FM

Bluetooth connectivity

Box speaker with K class amplified

Apart from 4G, Connect M1 supports 2G voice calling and EDGE connectivity. The device will be available across retail stores and multi-brand outlets in a few weeks.