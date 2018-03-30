Lenovo HW02 Plus and HS10 are for those who want to live a healthy life

Since I switched to a healthier lifestyle about three years ago, fitness bands have been constant companions. But among the several bands I have used, only a few were comfortable enough to be worn in bed. The Lenovo HW02 Plus (Rs 3,299) is one such.

I loved the understated looks of the black review sample as well as the no-nonsense display. And one doesn’t need to change the orientation of the display even if one switches wrists. The clasp can be a struggle though. While the band displays the usual stuff such as steps, heartbeat, time and calories, it’s quite difficult ...