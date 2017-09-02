Lenovo K8 Note: Simply efficient

The metal-bodied Lenovo K8 Note (Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB version) might not turn heads, but it looks solid and feels good. The operating system runs stock Android, but one can install a few extra apps during the initial setup. With 4GB of RAM and a deca-core processor, I was raring to go. A few downloads later, I was burning rubber in NFS: Most Wanted, and followed it up with Real Racing 3 and Asphalt 8: Airborne. Late in the night, I plugged in earphones and tuned in to FM playing Bollywood oldies. But then I felt like one more race. This time it was CSR ...