Lenovo ThinkPad T470s improves upon its proven concepts and features

The Lenovo ThinkPad T470s is placed somewhere between the Chinese company’s T470 and the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. There is nothing revolutionary about it, but everything it has serves its purpose. It is thinner and has more computing power than the T460s, though these are not quite in the same range as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon that many experts feel is the ideal business laptop. However, at its price (Rs 78,908) and with its features, the T470s might be a more utilitarian option. There are quite a few things it borrows from the X1 Carbon, such as the carbon fibre material ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?