Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Review: Great battery life, features justify price tag
Business Standard

Lenovo ThinkPad T470s improves upon its proven concepts and features

T470s' performance is pretty competent, with an Intel Core i5-7300 U processor and 8GB memory

Uttaran Das Gupta 

The Lenovo ThinkPad T470s is placed somewhere between the Chinese company’s T470 and the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. There is nothing revolutionary about it, but everything it has serves its purpose. It is thinner and has more computing power than the T460s, though these are not quite in the same range as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon that many experts feel is the ideal business laptop. However, at its price (Rs 78,908) and with its features, the T470s might be a more utilitarian option. There are quite a few things it borrows from the X1 Carbon, such as the carbon fibre material ...

