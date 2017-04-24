LG launches flagship G6 in India at Rs 51,990 with bold display format

Kicking off an era of premium smartphones with the 18:9 screen aspect ratio, South Korean giant on Monday launched in the Indian market at Rs 51,990.

Initially launched at the (MWC) in Barcelona in February, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a better immersive experience while streaming videos and playing games.

"The is a perfect blend of all that consumers' desire -- minimalistic design, ergonomic excellence and superb durability. We are confident that this product is the best in its league," Amit Gujral, Head, Corporate Marketing, Electronics India, told reporters in New Delhi.

a minimalist design that is sleek all round. It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) "FullVision"

Amit Gujral, head, Corporate Marketing, Electronics India demonstrates the water resistant feature of smartphone The device has Google Assistant built-in, empowering users to get quick answers, manage everyday tasks, enjoy their favourite music and videos and search more efficiently than ever.

dual 13MP rear cameras, including a 125-degree lens on the wide angle and also comes with an expanded 100-degree field of view with its 5MP front camera.

UX 6.0 provides a "Square Camera" feature which divides the 18:9 into two identical perfect squares.

With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format -- a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram -- and review them in the adjacent window.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired up with 4GB of RAM and runs on the Android Nougat operating system.

is equipped with "heat pipes" for better cooling as part of its efforts to strengthen product safety.