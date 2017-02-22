LG launches smartphone K10 2017 with '112 panic button' feature

Korean electronics major LG has launched a new smartphone -- -- with a that allows users to connect to emergency number '112'.

The government had mandated that all mobile phones in the country will be sold with feature with the deadline now set for February 28.

As per the order, pressing will make a call to single emergency number '112'.

"The smartphone comes with an emergency that can be pressed to generate an alarm. We are very optimistic that consumers will appreciate this product," LG India Corporate Marketing Head Amit Gujral said.

He added that the device, priced at Rs 13,990, is not just aimed at women but is also relevant for students and others.

The concept of a device with feature was floated after brutal gangrape of a paramedical student in Delhi.

The Finance Ministry approved a Nirbhaya Fund following the incident for the integration of the police administration with mobile phone network to trace and respond to distress calls with minimum response time.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was present at the event tweeted: "Happy to note, aligning with Government initiative, LG has implemented Industry's 1st smartphone (Make In India) fully supporting service."

The device features a 5.3-inch display, 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 13MP rear and 5MP front camera and 2,800 mAh battery.

Gujral said the company is also working on expanding its retail presence in the country and by the end of the year, its handsets will be available at about 8,000-10,000 retail points.