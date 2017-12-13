LG's second-most expensive phone, 'V30+', launched in India for Rs 44,990

-
Expanding its flagship "V" series, LG Electronics India on Wednesday launched its "V30+" smartphone for Rs 44,990 on amazon.in.
The device sports a 6-inch QHD+ display with aspect ratio of 18:9 for immersive viewing experience.
"The 'V30+' is an amalgamation of some great features that will lure all tech lovers. It is a great blend of many industry-first offerings," Kim Ki-wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.
The device sports a dual camera module with 16MP standard-angle sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. The former is supported by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and hybrid auto-focus.
The phone also has an f1.6 aperture camera lens, glass crystal clear lens, OLED "FullVision" display and "Cine Video" mode for producing movie-quality videos, the company said.
'LG V30+' is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant.
It also has 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, dual SIM connectivity, wireless charging and a 3,300mAh battery.
Weighing 158 gram, the 'V30+' is the lightest among all smartphones in the 6-inch category, the company claimed.
The phone comes with a built-in "Hi-Fi Quad DAC", with sound tuning by B&O Play. This is LG's second most expensive phone to be launched in India.
