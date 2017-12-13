LG V30+ with 6-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 44,990

smartphone maker LG on Wednesday launched its flagship device LG V30+, with several industry-first features, at a price of Rs 44,990, in New Delhi.

Coming as the next in LG’s V series, the V30+ at first look seems to have few noticeable changes from the V30 device, except in that the latest iteration has 128 GB of internal memory storage, instead of the predecessor’s 64 GB.

The phone, going on sale exclusively on from December 18, comes with offers on pre-booking as well. For the early birds, the company on Wednesday announced certain offers like free wireless charger, worth roughly Rs 3,000, a free one-time screen replacement worth Rs 12,000, among other things.

Among the industry-first flagship features in the is the in a slim and light body. Also, the phone’s 18:9 aspect ratio screen is packed in a 6-inch display to provide an enhanced experience to the user.

“Nowadays, consumers are looking for smartphones that are a great package and can be utilised for a plethora of multimedia options. The V30+ will offer them the best solutions to all such needs,” Amit Gujral, marketing head of LG Electronics, told Business Standard on the sideline of the event.

The smartphone’s another key features include an F1.6 aperture camera lens for a DSLR experience, a Cine Video mode for much-enhanced video making and for better audio. The device also has face and voice recognition and wireless charging.

Besides, the V30+ sports a floating bar, unlike the secondary display of previous V-Series offerings from LG. The floating bar, which can be disabled if not required, displays shortcuts.

In the camera department, the device features a dual-camera system on its back – the primary lens has a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, alongside OIS, EIS and hybrid auto-focus, and the secondary lens has a 13 MP sensor and an aperture of f/1.9. The selfie camera is a 5 MP one.

The V3+ runs on Android 7.1 OS and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. Connectivity options in the include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C (v3.1), GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on a 3300mAh battery.



