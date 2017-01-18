Don't have Google's Nougat on your handset yet? Don't fret, you'll soon get

Google unveiled Android Nougat, the latest version of the company’s widely popular operating system, last year. Since then, smartphone owners have been waiting for it to hit their devices, even as the update continues to roll out on new and existing handsets.

Though the update is incremental in nature and will eventually be available on all supportive devices sooner or later, there are some that have beaten the rest and have received the update. Today, their users are enjoying all the features that the updated operative system offers.

Here is a list of 10 smartphones that has been updated to in India: