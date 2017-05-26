Live it before you visit it

A new app promises to make those nights out more wholesome

A new app promises to make those nights out more wholesome

The most important part of going out is deciding where to go, and given the overabundance of pubs/bars in the Delhi-NCR region, the decision-making process is often stretched. Add to that the different music preferences. Say you have an eclectic taste in music but the DJ doesn’t play anything but EDM, or you’re hankering for some good old rock, but the pub prefers Ariana Grande. You might have a good time because of the company, but listening to music you don’t like might put a damper on your evening. Thankfully, I recently found a nifty little app called PeepIn that ...

Kakoli Chakraborty