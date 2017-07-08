Looking for a mid-range smartphone with dual cameras? Here are the top 5

The smartphone market, dominated for long by devices with premium technical specifications, now seems to be gradualling shifting its focus to feature-rich devices. And, one of the most desired features in these days is sound camera functionality. Therefore, most smartphone makers are also giving a lot of attention to camera in their products -- both premium flagships and affordable devices.

Business Standard lists 5 best-performing mid-range that have dual camera set-ups:



Honor 8

China-based manufacturer Honor, owned by the world's third-largest smartphone maker Huawei, was one of the first companies to come out with dual-cameras at the rear -- in its Honor 6 smartphone. Last year, the company launched Honor 8, with 12-megapixel (MP) dual cameras at the back. The smartphone camera took cues from its elder sibling P9 without Leica branding.





ALSO READ: Honor 8: An All-rounder The smartphone was launched at Rs 29,999 and it is one of the best in mid-tier range but offering a set-up. On e-commerce portals, the smartphone is currently selling at as low as Rs 19,000 -- and that makes the option even sweeter.

LG G5

LG last year came up with a flagship modular smartphone with top-of-the-line innards. The smartphone was launched with multiple add-ons, ranging from speakers and battery packs to camera accessories. While the smartphone failed as a flagship product to attract the customers last year, it has become much cheaper now and is retailing for less than Rs 30,000 on India. At this price tag, the smartphone is a must-buy for enthusiasts looking for a device with dual cameras.

The sports dual cameras – 16 MP + 8 MP – at the rear. While the primary 16 MP shooter captures conventional 75-degree field of view, the 8 MP wide-angle shooter extends the scene with a 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. Both cameras work in sync to offers spectacular camera performance limited so far only to premium

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 smartphone, one of the most anticipated devices of the year, comes with better camera, technical specifications and operating system than predecessor OnePlus 3T. It was launched in India at Rs 32,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.





ALSO READ: OnePlus 5 review: Decent camera, top-notch specs and improved OS The OnePlus 5 features two cameras at the rear -- 16-megapixel and 20 MP. The 16 MP camera features a bright aperture of f/1.7 and the 20MP one sports an f/2.6 aperture. The cameras support portrait mode, which focuses on the subject and blurs the background, something introduced by the Apple iPhone 7.

Micromax Dual 5

Dual 5 is a premium smartphone with dual rear cameras from the stable of home-grown smartphone manufacturer Micromax. The smartphone offers a sleek metallic design, premium build and mid-range innards at a price tag of Rs 24,999. At this price tag, the smartphone offers exceptional performance and features.





ALSO READ: Micromax Dual 5 is a mini-DSLR smartphone competing in the wrong league The smartphone has dual 13 MP cameras assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual LED flash. The cameras at the back offer DSLR-type photography, where the subject is focused and the background is blurred completely.

Nubia Z17 mini

TheZ17 mini is a mid-range smartphone offering with a premium build and features from the stable of China-based smartphone maker Nubia, backed by electronics major ZTE. The smartphone sports dual 13 MP cameras at the back -- one with RGB sensor for coloured photographs and another without the bayers filter for black and white photographs.