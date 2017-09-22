Looking for a smartphone with 8GB RAM? Here are the top-notch performers

JUST IN
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

With powerful processor, enhanced multitasking capabilities and mobility to take everywhere, smartphones have become an easy substitute for computers.

One important hardware feature that makes all the difference is RAM. The phones today boast mammoth 8 GB RAM, which is still considered substantial even in computers. In smartphones, proper RAM management by optimising hardware and software results in better app handling, quick multitasking capabilities and enhanced user experience. 

While there are only a handful of smartphone that comes with 8GB RAM, here are the top 3:

Asus Zenfone AR

The Zenfone AR from the stable of Taiwan-based electronics major Asus is the first smartphone to come with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone is also the first to boast Google Daydream and Tango support for phone-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) support. The phone runs Qualcomm yesteryear’s flagship Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with mammoth 128 GB internal storage.

The future ready smartphone is our top pick under 8 GB RAM. The hardware and software optimisation with proper RAM management results in performance, which is top-notch in Zenfone AR.


OnePlus 5

The current year flagship from China-based OnePlus is another performer that boast mammoth 8GB RAM. The smartphone runs OnePlus crafted Oxygen operating system, which is mostly stock Android Nougat with a few customisations. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 835 processor, which is a premium SoC in Qualcomm store.

The light-weight OS coupled with powerful processor makes OnePlus 5 the second best smartphone in this 8 GB RAM league.


Nubia Z17

Nubia, a subsidiary of China-based ZTE, unveiled the Nubia Z17 in its home country this year. The smartphone is not yet launched in India but given the features and specifications, the device can be contested as one of the mighty phone with 8 GB RAM. The Nubia Z17 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and has slim bezels, which looks almost bezel-less, on the sides.
 
While the flagship Nubia Z17 is not yet announced in India, its younger sibling the ‘Z17 mini’ was launched in India a few months back. If we have to take cue about Nubia Z17 performance by looking at the Z17 mini, we can for sure say that the flagship is a powerhouse.
First Published: Fri, September 22 2017. 14:15 IST

