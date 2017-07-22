Looking for a smartphone with premium audio features? Here are the best 5

The race among smartphone makers to add specifications seems to have slowed down, especially with technology
becoming readily available to all companies. The contest now is centred around premium features. It's features that differentiate a gfreat smartphone from ordinary ones with similar specifications.
Among the features that are most sought by Gen Y in a smartphone are premium audio capabilities. Just like camera, which has become a mainstream smartphone feature, audio capabilities also, therefore, are driving manufacturers to gradually innovate.
If you also crave a smartphone that has amazing audio features, here is a list of top 5 smartphones that we used to make your search easier:
HTC U11
The HTC U11 smartphone. Photo: Khalid Anzar
The HTC U11, a flagship smartphone by Taiwanese companymaker HTC, boasts top-of-the-line specifications and a long list of features.It is one of the devices that can be considered an all-rounder. As for its audio capabilities, the HTC U11 has stereo speakers, dubbed Boom Sound.
The earpiece on the smartphone handles the voice and the speaker at the bottom pumps the bass. Together, the Boom Sound
set-up brings enriched and immersive audio experience that few smartphones
in the market at present can match. Also, the smartphone comes with a pair of specially designed USonic
earphones that adapt to a user's listening habits and ear canal to deliver optimal audio output specifically customised to improve user experience.
LG G6
The LG G6
is also a flagship smartphone that boast top-notch specifications. The LG G6's features make the smartphone stand out. Coming to audio features, the smartphone comes with dedicated amplifier and digital audio convertor. The smartphone sports a mono loudspeaker mounted at the bottom that pumps crisp, clear and deep acoustics. The headphone performance is much more premium.
Asus Zenfone AR
The Asus Zenfone AR
is another beauty crafted with all-round features, premium specifications and some more – Google Tango and Daydream View-ready options for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The smartphone sports mono five magnet speaker system, which is powered by smart-AMP tuned by NXP experts. It is Hi-Res certified and offers DTS headphone:X support, which offers virtual 7.1 channel surround sound experience over headphones.
ALSO READ: Asus brings technology innovations together in Zenfone AR: Know more
Last year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the first smartphones
from the stable of Apple to support stereo speakers.
In earlier products, Apple did not really seem to care much about specifications rather crafted its smartphones
keeping in view their utility and user experience. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the first among much-known names to do away with the 3.5mm audio jack. But, Apple compensated the loss by employing excellent stereo speakers
that perform almost on par with, if not better than, with other audio-centric smartphones.
