Looking for a smartphone with premium audio features? Here are the best 5

The race among smartphone makers to add specifications seems to have slowed down, especially with becoming readily available to all companies. The contest now is centred around premium features. It's features that differentiate a gfreat smartphone from ordinary ones with similar specifications.

Among the features that are most sought by Gen Y in a smartphone are premium audio capabilities. Just like camera, which has become a mainstream smartphone feature, audio capabilities also, therefore, are driving manufacturers to gradually innovate.

If you also crave a smartphone that has amazing audio features, here is a list of top 5 that we used to make your search easier:

HTC U11

The HTC U11 smartphone. Photo: Khalid Anzar



ALSO READ: HTC U11: Perfect if you want smartphone with brilliant camera, audio output The HTC U11, a flagship smartphone by Taiwanese companymaker HTC, boasts top-of-the-line specifications and a long list of features.It is one of the devices that can be considered an all-rounder. As for its audio capabilities, the HTC U11 has stereo speakers, dubbed The earpiece on the smartphone handles the voice and the speaker at the bottom pumps the bass. Together, the set-up brings enriched and immersive audio experience that few in the market at present can match. Also, the smartphone comes with a pair of specially designed earphones that adapt to a user's listening habits and ear canal to deliver optimal audio output specifically customised to improve user experience.

LG G6





ALSO READ: With G6, LG is back in the game The is also a flagship smartphone that boast top-notch specifications. The LG G6's features make the smartphone stand out. Coming to audio features, the smartphone comes with dedicated amplifier and digital audio convertor. The smartphone sports a mono loudspeaker mounted at the bottom that pumps crisp, clear and deep acoustics. The headphone performance is much more premium.

Asus Zenfone AR





ALSO READ: Asus brings technology innovations together in Zenfone AR: Know more The Asus is another beauty crafted with all-round features, premium specifications and some more – Google Tango and Daydream View-ready options for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The smartphone sports mono five magnet speaker system, which is powered by smart-AMP tuned by NXP experts. It is Hi-Res certified and offers DTS headphone:X support, which offers virtual 7.1 channel surround sound experience over headphones.

and iPhone 7 Plus