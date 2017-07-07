Lost your mobile? You may soon block all services even if SIM is removed

The government is putting in place a new system that will block all services on stolen or lost on any network even if the SIM card is removed or of the handset is changed.



State-run has been entrusted with the job of running a six-month pilot project in Maharashtra from its Pune centre to develop implementation methodology and software for the new system called Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).



The will aim to bring down the number of counterfeit and discourage theft. It is also expected to protect consumer interest and facilitate law enforcement authorities for lawful interception, an official document said." (Department of Telecom) intends to implement that connects to the IMEI database of all mobile operators.acts as a central system for all network operators to share blacklisted mobile terminals so that devices placed under the said category in one network will not work on the other, even if the SIM card in the device is changed, the document said.-- a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices -- is allocated by global industry body GSMA and bodies authorised by it. When a mobile phone is lost, the victim is required to mention the of the handset for tracking."The theft of is not just a financial loss but also a threat to personal life of the citizens as well as national security," the document said.The will be regularly updated with IMEI of lost, stolen or counterfeit handsets.The has barred telecom operators from providing service to any mobile phone with fake but the operators face problem in identifying handsets with duplicateThe will also help operators in identifying handsets with fake IMEI numbers as it will have details of handset model to whom the IMEI has been originally allocated.The is also set to notify rules that will make tampering of a punishable offence with up to three years of imprisonment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)