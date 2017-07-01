Malware protection: Modi govt asks Microsoft for discount on Windows OS

The has asked global software giant to offer a "one-time special" discount to its users in so that they can move to the latest operating system (OS) and stay protected against and attacks.



"We have asked to offer a one-time special pricing, so that people are able to replace their old OS with the latest OS (Windows 10)," National Cyber Security Advisor Gulshan Rai told PTI.



The response from has been positive and they have agreed in-principle, he added.



While the pricing discount is still under discussion, the would like it to be Rs 1,000 or lower, Rai said adding that the idea is to ensure that people are able to upgrade their systems in the wake of attacks.



did not respond to email queries.



Millions of in operate on Windows operating system. However, only a small portion of this is powered by the latest Windows 10 OS.



Piracy is also rampant in the country which makes users vulnerable to cyberattacks as they do not receive security patches in



Earlier this week, 'Petya' ramsomware hit one of the terminals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and partially disrupted operations of private port operator APM Terminals Pipavav.



In May, another WannaCry had affected systems in over 100 countries, including



Once infected by the ransomware, the systems are locked and a ransom is demanded -- usually in cryptocurrency like Bitcoins -- to recover the files.



However, it is not clear whether the systems are decrypted after the payment is made.

