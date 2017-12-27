Managing data: How data became the key tech driver

As the digital age unfolds before our eyes, data has become the new currency with economic and societal value. The interplay of transmitted data and its spiralling growth is steadily affecting the world economy.

Global businesses are disrupting age-old models to build products and services that can predict and preempt value. 2017 saw renewed disruption, as the number of firms exploiting the data network by tapping into new information reserves increased day by day. All worked towards learning more about their users to better target them. This held especially true for ...