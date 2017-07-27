Mastercard's global index ranks India high on digital payments' front

In what could give a bit of boost to the Modi government's digital drive, has been categorised as a country with a high potential in terms of in a of 60 countries.

The country has been clubbed under the 'Break Out' segment, according to the 2017 that was unveiled on Thursday by The Fletcher School at in the United States (US) in partnership with

The 'Break Out' segment refers to countries that have relatively lower absolute levels of digital advancement, yet remain poised for growth and are attractive to investors by virtue of their potential.

The tracks the progress countries have made in developing their digital economies and integrating connectivity into the lives of billions.

" has been experiencing rapid strides of progress with an evolving payments landscape, catalysed by the government's decision", said in a statement.