Mastercard's global index ranks India high on digital payments' front

In what could give a bit of boost to the Modi government's digital drive, India has been categorised as a country with a high potential in terms of digital payments in a global index of 60 countries.
The country has been clubbed under the 'Break Out' segment, according to the Digital Evolution Index 2017 that was unveiled on Thursday by The Fletcher School at Tufts University in the United States (US) in partnership with Mastercard.
The 'Break Out' segment refers to countries that have relatively lower absolute levels of digital advancement, yet remain poised for growth and are attractive to investors by virtue of their potential.
The Digital Evolution Index tracks the progress countries have made in developing their digital economies and integrating connectivity into the lives of billions.
"India has been experiencing rapid strides of progress with an evolving payments landscape, catalysed by the government's demonetisation decision", said Mastercard in a statement.
