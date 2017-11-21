Materialistic people spend more time on Facebook, says study

people are likely to have significantly more friends than people who are less interested in possessions and they are also likely to use more frequently and intensely, says a study.

people see and treat their friends as "digital objects," said the study published in the journal Heliyon.

The study revealed that people use to both achieve their goals and feel good.

" people use more frequently because they tend to objectify their friends - they acquire friends to increase their possession," said lead author Phillip Ozimek from Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany.

Materialists also have a greater need to compare themselves with others on Facebook, the study said.

" provides the perfect platform for social comparisons, with millions of profiles and information about people. And it's free - materialists love tools that do not cost money," Ozimek added.

For the study, the researchers first conducted an online questionnaire with 242 users.

The results suggested that the link between materialism and activity can be partly explained by materialists displaying a stronger social comparison orientation, having more friends, and objectifying and instrumentalising their friends more intensely.

The authors replicated the approach with a separate sample of 289 users and they reached the same conclusions.

The researchers explained that for materialists, is a tool to learn how far away they are from their goal to become wealthy.

" platforms are not that different from other activities in life - they are functional tools for people who want to attain goals in life, and some might have negative consequences for them or society," Ozimek explained.

"We found that materialists instrumentalise their friends, but they also attain their goal to compare themselves to others," Ozimek added.