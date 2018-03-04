Meet Bandicoot, a robot that's on a mission to eradicate manual scavenging

They are young, enthusiastic and engineers. Like all other students, they registered their startup in the entrepreneurship cell of their college in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

However, paucity of funds and uncertainty of future, led them to take up jobs at MNCs — considered a safer bet by their concerned parents. Sounds like a familiar story? There’s a slight difference in this story of budding engineers, though. What started as a passion for robotics during college days, gave birth to a full-fledged startup called Genrobotics Innovations Pvt Ltd. “We were ...