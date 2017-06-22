Meet Porter, an Uber-like service for pick-up and delivery of goods

If you are a small or start-up, you know the importance of efficient logistics solution in your overall success. As a consumer, you know how frustrating if a company that you are dealing with you fails deliver the goods on time. With proper logistics in place and a robust supply chain, enterprises enjoy improved services, quicker turnaround time, cost reduction and better customer satisfaction.

Many start-ups or small enterprises in the country still face major challenges in their in the absence of proper logistics solutions. While their takes a beating, their customer acquisition also suffers.

Porter, an app and web-based intra-city logistics solution provider based out of Bengaluru, is trying to solve this logistics crisis faced by both new and existing businesses by offering intra-city pickups and through an efficient and reliable model.

The app is available on Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore. Standard reviewed the Android version of the app to understand how it works. Here are our observations:

Getting Started

To start using the app, download it from Google PlayStore and install it on your device. The app weighs 15.90 Megabits on Google PlayStore.

On first use, the app asks for permissions to access certain features of your device. Once you accept all permission pop-ups, the app takes you through an introduction of all major features explained with images and text.

Setting up

The app requires registration using your mobile number. The sign-up form is limited to first name, last name, email address and app requirements. Once registered, the app sends a message with confirmation code that allows you to login.

Features

After you login, the app takes you to the ‘Book Now’, the default screen to book a The app interface looks more like older versions of cab aggregators and Ola’s apps, so does not take much time to get familiar with.

Based on your requirement, you can book a vehicle of your choice – from Tata Ace to Eeco. The app reflects the fare breakup, payload weight and dimensions of vehicle capacity area.

The app highlights the area in red where services are restricted according to government rules, helping save many hassles.

There are three windows to access from the main screen – Book Now, Book Later and Quick Book. The ‘book now’ feature allows you look for a service nearby and book it instantly. The ‘book later’ option schedules a service in advance and notifies you on time. The ‘quick book’ feature shows all your previous bookings and allows you to book a again without having to fill additional pieces of information like receiver’s name and contact number, and sender’s name, contact number and address.

The additional settings of the app can be accessed by clicking on three lines placed on the top-left of the app. The setting area allows you to track your trips, see your previous trips, connect your wallet with the app for payments, see rate cards, access the wallet and contact the service centre in case of an emergency.