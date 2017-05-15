Meizu M5 smartphone with 32GB memory, 3 GB RAM launched for Rs 10,499

Chinese manufacturer on Monday launched its M5 in India. The will be available on the e-commerce website com at Rs 10,499.

M5 has 5.2-inch screen with a pixel density of 282 ppi and is powered by an octa-core processor with the Mali-T860 GPU.

"We had launched M5 in China market a few months ago and within a short span of time, this particular model bought various accolades for Meizu's M series. This overwhelming response further inspired us to introduce this device in the Indian market," said Leon Zhang, Marketing Head, South Asia, in a statement.

The is equipped with 13MP rear camera which supports phase detection auto-focus. Additionally, a 5MP front camera is equipped with a large f/2.0 aperture, for optimum performance even under low light conditions.

The device has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and houses 3,070mAh battery.