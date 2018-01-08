Micromax Bharat 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Who wins this budget smartphone war?

Home-grown smartphone manufacturer recently launched the smartphone at Rs 5,555. The device promises class-leading battery life and the best-in-class selfie camera performance. However, the launch of the 5A by at Rs 4,999 (only for the first 5 million units) seems to challenge the in the affordable smartphone segment.

Business Standard compared the and the 5A on several parameters to see who takes the crown in this budget smartphone battle. Here is what we found:

Where 5A is ahead of Bharat 5

The 5A looks similar to its year-old predecessor, the 4A, but it is only more refined and user-friendly in design when compared with the The 5A feels more plush in hand and comfortable in pocket.

vs 5A In terms of performance, the 5A is miles ahead of the Even the base model of the 5A offers twice the RAM (2GB) that the carries, and the result is evident while using the smartphone. The highly optimised Nougat-based MIUI 9 runs smoother and offers a lot of features and customisations in comparison with the unknown Nougat-based skin that the boots.

Where beats 5A

The Bharat 5A is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which keeps the phone alive for more than a day and a half. Interestingly, the mammoth battery doubles up as a power bank to charge other devices using a USB OTG cable; that is a major add-on for a budget smartphone.

vs 5A The 5.2-inch HD IPS screen in the is a little bigger than the 5-inch screen that 5A carries. But the curved glass on top of the makes it more comfortable to use when compared with the flat glass of the 5A screen.

Verdict

Though both are budget smartphones, the and the 5A come with their own distinct strengths. The is primarily a battery-centric smartphone, while the 5A shows some strength in every vertical. While both smartphones supports 4G, VoLTE, dual SIM and microSD card expansion slots, the 5A is more of an all-rounder than the